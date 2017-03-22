Fox News Channel has shelved its North Carolina town hall special that had been set for The First 100 Days at 7 PM tonight to make way for continuing coverage of today’s attack in London. Chief News Anchor Shep Smith will anchor the hour. British Prime Minister Theresa May was evacuated from Parliament at about 2:30 PM local time after an attack at the government complex in London near Westminster Bridge. Three people were killed and at least 20 injured by an unidentified man, who was shot and killed by officers after he was able to enter the complex.

Sean Hannity’s 10 PM program will be live tonight to accommodate coverage of the attack, which British authorities are investigating as a terror attack.

Fox News’ North Carolina town hall will air at a later date.