Refresh for latest… Just as he’s torn into the domestic weekend, 20th Century Fox/Marvel’s Logan has shredded it offshore. The international box office debut for Hugh Jackman’s final turn as Wolverine handily clawed its way to $152.5M from 81 markets. This is Fox International’s 3rd biggest launch of all time, behind X-Men: Days Of Future Past ($172M) and Avatar ($164M). Globally, the bow is $$237.8M.

The James Mangold-directed pic opened to No. 1 in 80 out of 81 markets. In IMAX, and at $20.6M, this is the 2nd-biggest R-rated global debut behind Fox’s similarly-R-rated Deadpool. Internationally, it is the biggest R-rated IMAX release ever with $10.6M on 687 screens. What’s more, the gritty superhero pic is also the biggest 2D IMAX opening offshore. Both records outstrip Deadpool in the format, particularly thanks $4.4M on 388 in China.

The Middle Kingdom is tops overall, unclenching $46.3M at No. 1 and 33% bigger than X-Men: Days Of Future Past. China was the top market on 2013’s The Wolverine, finaling at $41M. Last year’s X-Men: Apocalypse grossed $121M in the PROC and 2014’s Days Of Future Past ultimately picked up $116.5M there.

Logan debuted last month at the Berlin Film Festival with leading men Jackman and Patrick Stewart in attendance, shining a global media spotlight on the movie, which Mangold said he hoped would reach a wide audience with thought-provoking fare. “It’s important that movies that reference pop culture and are franchises and have large national audiences do something more than sell Happy Meals or T-shirts but make audiences ask questions,” the director said.

In other notable totals this weekend, Universal’s Fifty Shades Darker whipped across the $350M worldwide mark while Lionsgate’s La La Land tapped out an international cume that’s passed $250M and Warner Bros’ The Lego Batman Movie built to a $100M+ offshore score.

Breakdowns on the above and more are being updated below:

MORE…