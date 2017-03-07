20th Century Fox’s R-rated Logan is set to cross $100M today after a solid Monday of $7.15M which carried Wolverine’s cume to $95.55M.

On average, Monday moviegoing typically eases from Sunday, while Tuesday sees a spike since exhibitors generally offer bargains today. Also helping Logan this week: 19% of all colleges are off on break according to ComScore. In addition to its awesome A- CinemaScore, Logan is the best reviewed X-Men title of all-time at 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, besting the RT of X-Men: Days of Future Past (91% certified fresh) and Deadpool (84% fresh).

After Deadpool ($132.4M), X-Men: The Last Stand ($102.7M), and X-Men: Days of Future Past ($110.6M in four days), Logan is the fourth fastest title in the mutant franchise to cross the century mark.

Among R-rated titles crossing $100M, Logan will match Passion of the Christ in crossing the mark in five days, which is faster than Fifty Shades of Grey (6 days) and 300 (8 days).