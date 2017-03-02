On the eve of Logan‘s big weekend opening, those polled in a recent Fandango survey say they’d like to see more guns, sex and violence in their superhero pics. Logan is the second R-rated X-Men movie technically after Deadpool from 20th Century Fox.

Seventy-one percent told Fandango that more superhero movies should be rated R, while 86% are interested in seeing a more violent, adult-rated X-Men movie this weekend. Industry projections for the opening of Logan, which follows Wolverine and Dr. Xavier in a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are nearly extinct, lie at a healthy $65M-$70M stateside and $170M worldwide.

A year ago, 20th Century Fox proved that there’s big money in R-rated superhero pics with Deadpool pulling in a massive $132.4M domestic opening, total stateside take of $363M and $783M global B.O.

Tonight Logan hits screens at 7PM in what will be the largest R-rated release ever in an estimated 4,071 theaters (that count as of tomorrow). Fandango already reports that outside of Deadpool, the advance ticket sales for Logan are besting all other X-Men films at the same point in time.

Other tidbits from the Fandango survey: 96% are excited to see Hugh Jackman in his last Wolverine movie, 94% are intrigued to see Patrick Stewart returning as Professor X while 76% are interested in watching newcomer 11-year old Dafne Keen as Laura/X-23.

Prior to Deadpool breaking out, R-rated superhero films were scant on the big screen including The Watchmen, Kick-Ass, Blade and The Punisher.