20th Century Fox’s Logan roared last night with a $9.5M take, the third highest for an R-rated preview after record holder Deadpool ($12.7M) and The Hangover Part II ($10.4M from midnight shows).

That figure bests the $9.4M earned by Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange back in November, which continued on to make a $32.6M Friday and $85M opening. In addition, Logan knocks out the $8.2M Thursday night cash from X-Men: Apocalypse which played over Memorial Day weekend, earning a $26.3M Friday, and $65.7M three-day.

Last year X-Men spinoff Deadpool, also from Fox/Marvel drew $47.3M on its first day with Thursday night repping close to 27% of that figure. However, that pic’s $132.4M record R rated opening had the testosterone of Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day behind it.

Logan counts a 93% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes — the best badge a superhero movie can have in this day and age, guaranteeing long legs.

Also yesterday, Universal/Blumhouse’s Get Out continued to pull in crowds with $3.6M at 2,781 theaters. As we pointed out a couple of days ago, Jordan Peele’s feature directorial is putting up the type of numbers we typically see during the summer for a horror film. First week’s cume: $49.8M. Rivals predict that Get Out will shoot past $100M.

In addition last night, Lionsgate/Summit previwed their faith-based title The Shack at 2,500 theaters, grossing $850K. Industry estimates earlier this week had the pic based on the New York Times bestselling book by William P. Young opening between $10M-$12M.

