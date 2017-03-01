Further proof that 20th Century Fox’s R-rated Logan is poised to rattle the March box office this Friday: Fandango is reporting that that advance ticket sales for the grizzly Hugh Jackman threequel are ahead of all X-Men movies at this point in their sales cycle — that’s not counting Deadpool.

Yesterday, we reported that Logan, sans Japan, is bound to post at least a $170M global opening. China could push that opening higher. Fox sees $65M stateside; rivals say it will break $70M. What many trackers are counting on is for Logan to post the second-best opening opening in the Wolverine series after 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine ($85M). Director James Mangold returns as director after helming 2013’s part two The Wolverine. The two Wolverine movies have made $787.8M, and Logan should take the spinoff trilogy past the $1 billion mark during its global run.

The highest opening for an X-Men movie is 2006’s X-Men:The Last Stand which opened over the Memorial Day holiday to $102.7M.