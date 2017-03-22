UPDATED with details: Cable news networks pulled away from Day 3 of Supreme Court hopeful Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearings, with word British Prime Minister Theresa May had been evacuated from Parliament and additional police brought in after a “firearms incident” at the government complex in London at Westminster Bridge.

The incident occurred on the one-year anniversary of the attack in Brussels, in which 32 were killed and more than 300 injured in three coordinated bombings at the airport and a metro station, executed by the same cell that orchestrated earlier Paris attacks.

London Metropolitan Police and Scotland Yard announced they are treating this as a terrorist incident until more is known, widening the lockdown area and telling locals to be on the highest state of alert and vigilance until the still-fluid situation is fully contained. Parliamentary press are in lockdown in the government complex, Politico’s Charlie Cooper told CNN from on site.

Broadcast nets jumped in to cover, as cable news networks showed photos of a vehicle crashed into a fence that surrounds the government building, and reported “dozens of people” have been injured, citing journalists in the area. May was seen being bustled into a silver Jaguar as gunfire rang out.

Reuters, which had photographer on the scene, reported two people on the ground on Westminster Bridge near Parliament, bleeding heavily. A dozen armed officers are inside Parliament, including one who was stabbed inside the complex; the assailant has been shot. May was in Parliament when the violence erupted, according to blanket coverage by UK’s BBC, BBC News, Sky News, ITV and Channel 4.

“It sounds like this was an attack with guns and remember, in Britain [firearms] are very tightly controlled. It’s not just somebody who has lost their mind, a psychopath,” Bob Baer, CNN’s intelligence and security analyst told Wolf Blitzer. “I would say right now, I could be wrong, it was an organized well well planned terrorist attack. first reports are always corrected later on but that’s the way it sounds to me.”

According to eyewitnesses, the black SUV drove over the bridge at around 2:40 PM local time, appearing to mow down several people on the bridge, and continued until it hit the barrier surrounding Parliament. Witnesses initially said they saw about 10-12 people lying on the bridge.

Additional armed security have been stationed at the PM’s London home on Downing Street, reported CNN international editor Nick Robertson on scene for CNN.

