LisaGay Hamilton is set to play opposite Steve Carell and Amy Ryan in Amazon’s drug-addiction film Beautiful Boy, from Plan B, with Felix van Groeningen attached to direct. The film is based on David Sheff’s 2008 memoir, Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction and Groeningen co-wrote the adaptation with Lion scribe Luke Davies. It’s about son’s methamphetamine addiction and its impact on the family. In addition, Hamilton has also been cast in Todd Robinson’s upcoming political drama The Last Full Measure, which centers on a Pentagon investigator who reluctantly teams with veterans of Operation Abilene to convince Congress to award the Medal of Honor to a courageous Air Force medic. Timothy Scott Bogart, Mark Damon, Lauren Selig, Julian Adams, Pen Densham, John Watson, Nicholas Cafritz, Robert Reed Peterson, and Shaun Sanghani are producing. Repped by APA and Greenlight Management, Hamilton currently stars in the Hulu series Chance, with Hugh Laurie and Gretchen Mol.

Rex/Shutterstock

Mad Men‘s Vincent Kartheiser and John Reynolds (Stranger Things) have boarded Lionsgate’s Digital Studios/ Dan Gregor’s dark comedy Most Likely To Murder, joining previously announced cast Adam Pally, Rachel Bloom and Doug Mand. Co-written by Gregor and Mand, the pic follows high school popular kid Billy (Pally),who comes back to his hometown 10 years later to find he’s no longer cool and the girl he still has feelings for (Bloom) is now dating the former high school outcast (Kartheiser). When the outcast’s mother dies under mysterious circumstances, Billy becomes obsessed with proving that she was murdered. Didi Conn (Grease), Ethan Phillip, John Lutz (Late Night with Seth Meyers), Hasan Minhaj (The Daily Show), Julia Goldani Telles (The Affair), Jim Santangelli (College Humor), and Gary Richardson (Don’t Think Twice) round out the cast, with filming set to begin this week in New York. Jordan Gilbert is the creative executive for Lionsgate.