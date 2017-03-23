Lionsgate and Studiocanal have expanded their relationship with a long-term output agreement for Australia and New Zealand. Studiocanal will henceforth distribute films from Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label in the markets. Among titles included are John Wick: Chapter Two, The Shack, Robin Hood, Granite Mountain and Kin. Studiocanal currently distributes Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment film titles in Germany, and Lionsgate handles Studiocanal’s film library in North America.

BBC The BBC has today announced its appointments to the new Board which replaces the BBC Trust. The five non-executive directors are Simon Burke, Tanni Grey-Thompson, Ian Hargreaves, Tom Ilube and Nicholas Serota. The BBC executives joining Director-General Tony Hall are Anne Bulford, who is responsible for the BBC’s finance and operations; Ken MacQuarrie, charged with Nations and Regions; and Tim Davie, CEO of BBC Worldwide. David Clementi, Chairman of the BBC, said, “The Board will push the BBC to offer the highest quality, hold its executives to account on delivery, while protecting its independence to ensure license fee payers get the very best programs and services.”