As it continues to expand its television business in Britain, Lionsgate UK has hired Sarah Conroy as Executive Producer, UK Television. She’ll be based in London and will report directly to Creative Director Steve November who joined the company late last year.

Both will spearhead the growth of the company’s slate of original programming and manage its constellation of relationships with production partners in the UK.

The hire marks the latest step in Lionsgate’s push in the global television business. In the UK, the company recently invested in production companies such as Potboiler Television, Bonafide Films and Primal Media & Kindle Entertainment. It also co-financed Channel 4 comedy Damned, which is greenlit for a second series.

“Sarah is a highly-respected and experienced executive with great taste and I’m delighted to be working with her to develop our slate of original UK drama,” said November. “We will be collaborating closely with [Lionsgate Television Group Chairman] Kevin Beggs, Chris Selak and the rest of our teams as we continue to build our UK television business.”

Prior to joining the company, Conroy was Commissioning Editor, Drama at ITV for two years and also had multiple roles, including Commissioning Editor, during her six-year tenure at BskyB.