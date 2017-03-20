Liongate has acquired worldwide distribution rights to the Jonathan Levine-directed comedy Flarsky, starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen. The Interview scribe Dan Sterling wrote the script, which is slated to begin shooting later this year.

It centers on an unemployed journalist (Rogen), battered by his own misfortune and self-destructive ways, who endeavors to pursue his childhood crush and babysitter who now happens to be one of the most powerful and unattainable women on Earth (Theron).

Rogen is producing with his Point Grey principals Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, alongside Denver & Delilah’s Theron, Beth Kono and A.J. Dix. Sterling will exec produce with Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake. Alex McAtee is overseeing for Point Grey and Erin Westerman for Good Universe.

Jason Constantine, Eda Kowan, and John Biondo negotiated the deal for Lionsgate, while Good Universe’s Michael Meyer negotiated on behalf of the producers. No word on the film’s release date.