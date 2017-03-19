The Weinstein Company’s Lion crossed $50M this weekend, becoming the fifth title among the year’s Best Picture nominees to surpass that box office threshold. Nominated for six Oscars, Lion grossed $784K in 621 theaters on its 17th weekend, taking its cume to $50,050,614.

With a weekend per-theater-average of $1,262, Lion lands 11th in the overall box office, just above Lionsgate’s La La Land, which took in $530K in 585 locations Friday to Sunday.

“We’re so proud of this film and all that it continues to accomplish,” said TWC co-chairman Harvey Weinstein in a statement today. “It is a testament to the incredible talent behind every aspect of this filmmaking team that this beautiful story has moved audiences and leaders from all over the world.”

Other Best Picture nominees topping $50M this year include Paramount’s Arrival (over $100M), Fox’s Hidden Figures ($165.6M), Lionsgate’s Hacksaw Ridge ($67.2M) and Paramount’s Fences ($57.5M).

Nominee Manchester By the Sea is close to the $50M mark at about $47.6M, though a weekend take of $24,300 in 47 theaters for its 18th weekend suggests it could fall short.

Best Picture winner Moonlight from A24 stands at over $27.5M in its 22nd weekend in theaters.

Lion, directed by Garth Davis and starring Dev Patel, Sunny Pawer, Rooney Mara, David Denham and Nicole Kidman, is based on the biographical film A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley and Larry Buttrose. Lion debuted in Toronto last September ahead of a November limited release. The film’s four-theater first weekend saw a gross of $123,360, a per theater average of $30,840.

Last weekend, Lion grossed over $1.3M in 960 locations, averaging $1,379. Lion was made for just $12M across two continents.