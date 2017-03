With the Oscars and Best Picture gaffe in the rearview mirror, we’re left with memories of performances and moments from a strong crop of Best Picture candidates. One of the truly indelible images is newcomer Sunny Pawar, who conveyed so many emotions with so few words as the lost child Saroo in Lion. The Weinstein Company is focusing on the young actor in a new ad breaking tomorrow in the New York Times. Here’s a sneak peek.