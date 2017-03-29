Lindsey Kraft is set as the female lead opposite Jay R. Ferguson in the CBS comedy pilot Living Biblically, from The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki and Warner Bros TV.

Based on A.J. Jacobs’ bestselling book The Year of Living Biblically, the project, written by Patrick Walsh and directed by Andy Ackerman, centers on Chip (Ferguson), a modern-day man at a crossroads in his life who decides to live according to the Bible.

Kraft will play Chip’s (Ferguson) wife Leslie. Sarcastic, smart, cool, and pregnant, Leslie wants her husband Chip to be better, but is wary as his obsessions can get the best of him. She is both skeptical of and entertained by his passion to live by the Bible, but ultimately supports the experiment.

Kraft, who co-starred as Marguerite Macaw on HBO’s Getting On, recurs as Allison in Netflix’s Grace & Frankie and will next be seen in a guest-starring role on Modern Family. She will also be seen in the upcoming David Wain film A Futile and Stupid Gesture for Netflix and the Mark Pellington feature Nostalgia. Kraft is repped by The Burstein Company and SDB Partners.