Linda Lavin and Elliot Gould have signed on as series regulars opposite Mark Feuerstein and David Walton in 9J, 9K and 9L, CBS’ multi-camera family comedy pilot from the husband-and-wife team of Feuerstein and Dana Klein, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Friends With Better Lives creator Klein and Feuerstein and directed by Pamela Fryman, 9J, 9K and 9L was inspired by a time in Feuerstein’s adult life when he lived in apartment 9K in the building he grew up in, sandwiched between his parents’ apartment, 9J, and his brother, sister-in-law and their baby’s apartment, 9L, and his attempts to set boundaries with his intrusive but well-meaning family. Lavin and Gould will play Judy and Harry, Josh (Feuerstein) and Andrew’s (Walton), parents. Lavin’s Judy is pretty, stylish, social, and obsessed with her sons. Her best day would be spent just staring at and smelling Josh. Harry knows no boundaries. A pillar of the community, he’s warm and loving and lives life to the fullest. The cast also includes Liza Lapira and Matt Murray.

Lavin is known for her role in The Intern and will next be seen in How To Be A Latin Lover with Rob Lowe. She’s repped by Innovative.

Gould currently can be seen in a recurring role on CBS’ Doubt and previously recurred on Ray Donovan. He’s repped by APA.