Ryan Michelle Bathe (This is Us) is set for a series regular role opposite Lauren Graham on Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Linda From HR in a recasting.

Written by Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld and directed by Marc Buckland, Linda From HR centers on the eponymous heroine, Linda Plugh (Graham). All it takes is one bad decision to throw Linda from HR’s monotonous, unfulfilled life into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing work life, home life and a secret that could unravel everything. Bathe will play Sierra, the mother of young triplets, whom Linda (Graham) turns to for help. Bathe replaces Angel Laketa Moore who was originally cast in the role. The move came after the table read and the character was slightly re-conceived.

Bathe recurred this past season as Yvette on NBC’s 20th Century Fox TV-produced breakout drama This is Us. Her other credits include Dr. Ken, Army Wives, Franklin & Bash, Trauma and Boston Legal. She’s repped by the Kohner Agency and Principal Entertainment.