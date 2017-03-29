Michael Landes (Save Me, Hooten & the Lady) has landed a series regular role opposite Lauren Graham in Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot Linda From HR in a recasting.

This is one of two casting changes made on the pilot after the table read. Ryan Michelle Bathe recently replaced originally cast Angel Laketa Moore; Landes is taking over for Tim DeKay.

Written by Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld and directed by Marc Buckland, Linda From HR centers on the eponymous heroine, Linda Plugh (Graham). All it takes is one bad decision to throw Linda from HR’s monotonous, unfulfilled life into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing work life, home life and a secret that could unravel everything.

Landes will play Linda’s husband Dan Plugh, an average guy who can’t help but win people over. The character will be tweaked with Landes on board.

In addition to Graham and Bathe, Landes joins Linda From HR cast members Zachary Knighton and Kylie Rogers. He is repped by UTA, Untitled Roger Charteris of Artists Partnership and Harris Hartman.