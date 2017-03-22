EXCLUSIVE: Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman have acquired movie rights to Lincoln In The Bardo, the bestselling novel from George Saunders that hit shelves last month. The pair will produce the adaptation with Saunders, and no director or cast has been set.

Random House

Published by Random House, short-story writer Saunders’ first novel is set against the backdrop of the Civil War and centers on Abraham Lincoln’s grief over the death of his 11-year-old son Willie, with much of the action taking place in the graveyard where Willie and other unsettled spirits languish in the “bardo,” a Buddhist term for the transitory state between lives. The novel debuted atop the New York Times bestseller list and is also No. 1 in the UK.

“I am thrilled to be in artistic cahoots with Megan and Nick, two artists I’ve long admired,” Saunders said. “I can’t imagine two more brilliant, wide-open, joyful collaborators. This is going to be big fun. My hope is that we can find a way to make the experience of getting this movie made as wild and enjoyable and unpredictable as the experience of writing it — I am so happy to have such fearless companions on the trip.”

As producers, wife and husband Mullally and Offerman most recently bowed their indie Infinity Baby at SXSW, and their special Summer Of 69: No Apostrophe based on their comedy tour premieres May 19 on Epix. Mullally will also be reprising her role of Karen on NBC’s Will & Grace reboot this fall. Offerman most recently co-starred in The Founder and appeared in the Sundance pics The Hero and The Little Hours. The pair are repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.

Saunders is repped by ICM Partners.