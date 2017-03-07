The executive restructuring at the Viacom cable networks continue. In the latest move toward consolidating the MTV and VH1 programming teams under president Chris McCarthy, VH1’s head of development Lily Neumeyer has been promoted to Head of Development for MTV and VH1. She will oversee the unscripted development slate for both networks and continue to report to Nina L. Diaz, Head of Unscripted for MTV and VH1, serving as her No.2.

At MTV, Neumeyer will replace Head of Development Eli Lehrer who is leaving the company. Lehrer, who joined MTV last summer from Lifetime, also oversaw MTV2 as EVP. Development for that network will be folded into the MTV/VH1 development structure under Diaz and Neumeyer.

“Lily is among the sharpest development executives in the industry, with the track record to prove it,” said Diaz. “She continues to play a big role in driving VH1’s success and I know she’ll bring the same creativity, passion and results to MTV.”

Like Lehrer, Neumeyer joined VH1 last summer from Lifetime sibling A&E, where she served as VP of Nonfiction and Alternative Programming. Lehrer and Neumeyer were named Head of Development for MTV and VH1, respectively — overseeing all unscripted development for each network — in a executive restructuring in December, following Diaz’s elevation to Head of Unscripted for MTV and VH1, in which she set the unscripted leadership team for both networks.

At A&E, Neumeyer developed and executive produced blockbuster hit Duck Dynasty as well as the Emmy-nominated Wahlburgers, starring Mark and Donnie Wahlburg, along with Nightwatch. She began her career at MTV, where she developed My Super Sweet 16, a series that is now being revived as part of MTV’s push to reboot classic unscripted franchises.