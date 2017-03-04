Meredith Scott Lynn (Days Of Our Lives) has been tapped to play famed defense attorney Leslie Abramson in Lifetime’s original movie about the Menendez brothers’ infamous double-murder case. Based on the true story, the movie explores the inner lives and motivation behind the murders of entertainment executive Jose Menendez (Benito Martinez) and his wife Kitty (Courtney Love) at the hands of their sons Lyle and Erik in 1989. After a mistrial and deadlocked juries (there was one trial but two separate juries, one for each brother), the brothers were later re-tried and convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole. Abramson represented Erik Menendez in both trials. Meredith currently recurs as Ann Milbauer on NBC’s Days of Our Lives. She’s managed by Juliet Green.

Australian actress Arielle Carver-O’Neill has booked a series regular role on the upcoming third season of Starz’s Ash Vs. Evil Dead. Season 2 of the series, which stars Bruce Campbell and Lucy Lawless, found Ash (Campbell) leaving his beloved Jacksonville and returning to his hometown of Elk Grove. There, he confronts Ruby (Lawless), and the former enemies must form an uneasy alliance as the town becomes the nucleus of evil. Carver-O’Neill plays Brandy, a smart middle-class American high school senior whose life is up-ended when she finds herself caught up in violent demonic events. Carver-O’Neill is best known for her starring role in Worst Year Of My Life, Again! which aired on ABC3 in Australia. She also recurred on Conspiracy 365 opposite Harrison Gilbertson and most recently recurred on House Husbands for the Nine Network. She’s repped by Industry Entertainment in the U.S. and Hennessy and Harman Management in Australia.