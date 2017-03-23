Veteran development exec Lauren Celinski has joined Lifetime as VP Unscripted Development and Programming. Based in Los Angeles, she will be charged with developing and overseeing non-fiction projects for the network. She reports to Mariana Flynn, SVP Unscripted Development and Programming.

Prior to joining Lifetime, Celinski was director of programming and development at E! where she was responsible for developing unscripted series and overseeing the network’s development slate through all stages of production including series such as Mariah’s World, So Cosmo, House Of DVF and The Soup.

Previously, Celinski was manager of development and at Discovery Channel, where she shepherded shows such as Shark After Dark, Game Of Pawns, Alaskan Steel Men, Shipwreck Men and American Muscle. Prior to Discovery, Celinski served as the director of development at TGroup Productions developing original unscripted series such as Invention USA, Storage Hunters, Swamp Hunters, Mystery Diners and Popped.