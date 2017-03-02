Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) and Sydney Park (The Walking Dead) are set as series leads for Lifeline, YouTube’s eight-episode sci-fi action thriller from Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions, and Studio71, the digital entertainment company and multichannel network of ProSiebenSat.1. Corridor Digital’s Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer will direct.

Lifeline, set in the not-too-distant future, is a half hour series about a little known life insurance company that sends its agents forward 33 days in time to prevent the accidental deaths of its clients. The company’s best agent, Conner Hooks (Gilford), has never missed a save – until he takes on the most personal case of his life. When sixteen-year-old Norah (Park) is orphaned on his watch, Conner pledges to protect her, even if that means putting his career at Lifeline – or his own life – in jeopardy.

Also joining the cast are Eden Estrella (Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious) as Young Norah, Usman Ally (Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) as Nathan, and Lilan Bowden (Andi Mack) as Jasmine.

Lifeline was written by Ben Freiburger and Grant Wheeler. Executive Producers are Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions and Dan Weinstein, Gary Binkow and Amee Dolleman for Studio71.

The series will premiere on YouTube Red later this year.