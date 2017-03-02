EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based Level 33 Entertainment and Toronto-based LevelFilm have picked up North American distribution rights to ladies golf documentary The Founders.

Directed by Charlene Fisk and Carrie Schrader, The Founders chronicles the stories and impact of the founding 13 members of the Ladies Professional Golf Association as they fought to overcome incredible odds in 1940s America to form the longest running women’s sports organization in the world. Although fierce competitors in an intensely individual sport, The Founders worked as a team to shift the public’s perception of what it meant to be a lady on the links. While their male counterparts drew adorning crowds and handsome purses for their athletic achievements, these ladies used money from their own pockets to stage tournaments in small, far-flung towns that questioned whether female golfers were even worth watching.

The documentary features legendary golfers Marilynn Smith, Shirley Spork, Louise Suggs and Marlene Bauer Vossier.

“The Founders gives long overdue credit to the pioneers of golf,” said Fisk and Schrader. “The women featured in the film forged a path for future female athletes and their story deserves to be celebrated.”

The deal was negotiated by LevelFilm, Level 33 Entertainment and Kaleidoscope Film Distribution’s Caroline Stern. It’s slated for a Spring 2017 release in the U.S. and Canada.