Level 33 Entertainment and Voltage Pictures have acquired the rights to the comedy Unleashed from Braveart Films for domestic distribution and international sales respectively. Written and directed by Finn Taylor, Unleashed tells the story of a cosmic event that turns Emma’s dog and cat into two perfect guys, forcing her to reconsider her outlook on dating, hilariously work out her trust issues, and ultimately learn to love herself. The comedy stars Kate Micucci, Justin Chatwin, Steven Howey, Hana Mae Lee, Illeana Douglas, Josh Brener and Sean Astin.

Produced by Susan Johnson (Carrie Pilby), the film won the Audience Awards at the Mill Valley and Napa Valley Film Festivals, and is also an official selection of the Gasparilla, USA, and Women’s Film Festivals.

Level 33 will release the Unleashed in North America in late summer, while Voltage Pictures will commence international sales this month at Hong Kong Filmart and MIPTV 2017. The deals were negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by Todd Slater of Blue Fox Entertainment and Shannon Hensley of AGMB.

Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures also has landed U.S. and international rights (excluding Canada) to No Way To Live, a crime thriller, with plans for a July release.

Starring Freya Tingley and Tom Williamson, the film noir follows an interracial teenage couple in the 1950’s south, during the Jim Crow laws, who rob and steal to escape their town and find themselves in a downward spiral as violence erupts and dark secrets come to light. Larry Fessenden and Timothy V. Murphy also star. No Way To Live was written and directed by David Guglielmo and Nick Chakwin, and produced through Moderncine.

Andrew van den Houten of 79th and Broadway handled the sale on behalf of the filmmakers.