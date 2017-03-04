NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt bagged its biggest February sweep news-demo win in three years. Holt’s news cast averaged 2.072M viewers. ABC’s World News Tonight clocked 1.890M viewers, and CBS Evening News logged 1.577M. Nightly News has finished No. 1 in the 25-54 age bracket for seven consecutive sweeps periods and 33 of the past 36 sweeps.

But World news Tonight with David Muir was tops in total viewers for the sweep in overall audience. Muir’s newscast logged 8.798 million viewers, besting Holt’s 8.7734M and Scott Pelley’s CBS newscast’s 7.163M. ABC notes the win its first in February in a decade, and the February win, on the heels of Muir’s November sweep total viewer win, marks the the first time the ABC evening newscast has won those two back-to-back sweeps in 21 years.