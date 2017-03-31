Homeland director Lesli Linka Glatter is set to helm the first two episodes of Dick Wolf’s limited series Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders for NBC, which is scheduled to begin production this spring in Los Angeles.

The series will center on Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted of murdering their parents and sentenced in 1996 to life in prison without parole. Edie Falco stars as defense attorney Leslie Abramson in the Universal Television/Wolf Entertainment production.

Rene Balcer will write and executive produce with Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney through Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television.

Oscar- and Emmy-nominated Glatter is one of television’s most prominent directors. In addition to Homeland, on which she has served as executive producer/director for four seasons, Glatter’s credits include Ray Donovan, Masters of Sex, The Walking Dead, True Blood, Mad Men, Twin Peaks, among others. She has earned two DGA Awards and six nominations for her work on Homeland, Mad Men and Twin Peaks.

She recently received the Caucus Foundation Award, AFI’s prestigious Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal Award and Women in Films Dorothy Arzner Directing Award.

Glatter is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.