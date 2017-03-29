Leonardo DiCaprio has paid tribute to his What’s Eating Gilbert Grape co-star Darlene Cates, who died Sunday at the age of 69.

“Darlene was the best acting mom I ever had the privilege of working alongside. Her endearing personality and incredible talent will live on in the memories of those who knew her, and those who loved her work,” DiCaprio wrote in a post on Facebook. “My thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.

Rex/Shutterstock

The Revenant star DiCaprio played Cates’ son Arnie in the 1993 film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape alongside Johnny Depp, who played title character Gilbert, Arnie’s older brother. Cates went on appear in the TV series Picket Fences and Touched By An Angel and the 2001 film Wolf Girl.