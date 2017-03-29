EXCLUSIVE: David Brookwell and Sean McNamara’s Brookwell McNamara Entertainment have set the Leon Uris novel Trinity as an Irish/Canadian co-production that will get underway in September. McNamara, who helmed Live Like Line, will direct his adaptation of an ambitious novel that captures the “terrible beauty” of Ireland, during its long and bloody struggle for freedom. Story is told through an idealistic young Catholic rebel, and a Protestant girl who defied her heritage to join his cause. McNamara and Brookwell will produce alongside executive producers Alan Gasmer, Arnold Rifkin, and Michael F. McNamara. Uris, who died in 2003, most memorably had hit epic novel Exodus adapted into the 1960 Otto Preminger-directed drama that starred everyone from Paul Newman to Sal Mineo in the saga of the formation of the state of Israel after WWII. Brookwell and McNamara are repped by APA.