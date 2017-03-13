Netflix has renewed Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events for a second season. The renewal was announced via the show’s social media platforms, referring to the website vastlyfrighteningdecision.com.

On the site, a letter posted by the fictional Snicket reads in part that “set builders, costume designers and trauma specialists are snapping into action” on the new episodes. “I hope you’re happy, because you won’t be, ever again…”

Based on the internationally best-selling series of books, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events chronicles the turbulent lives of Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire (Malinda Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith) after their parents’ untimely death in a fire. A careless oversight initially places the children in the custody of a distant relative named Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), a mysterious and devious figure who is seeking fortune by way of stealing their inheritance. After his elaborate plans are foiled and his evil intentions revealed, Count Olaf employs a variety of outlandish disguises to situate himself in the children’s path, causing mayhem for the Baudelaires and their subsequent guardians. As the children manage to evade Count Olaf’s scheming attempts to steal their fortune, they pick up clues along the way about their parents’ past.

The series is created by Lemony Snicket author Daniel Handler and executive produced by Handler and Emmy winner Barry Sonnenfeld. The series also features K. Todd Freeman (Mr. Poe), Joan Cusack (Justice Strauss), Alfre Woodard (Aunt Josephine), Catherine O’Hara (Dr. Orwell), Aasif Mandvi (Uncle Monty), Don Johnson (Sir) and more.