A week after some big parental revelations on Legion and two weeks before the Marvel series wraps up its first season, FX today made it official that the Noah Hawley created show is coming back for a second reality bending round in 2018.

No word on exactly when it will debut or how many episodes Season 2 of the Dan Stevens, Aubrey Plaza and Katie Aselton starring Legion will have when it airs next year. However, I hear the superpowered drama will likely premiere early in 2018 and will be airing at least as many shows as the eight-episode first season that ends on March 29.

“The first season of Legion was a stunning achievement,” said FX’s Eric Schrier on Wednesday as he and fellow president of Original Programming Nick Grad announced the pick-up of the well watched show. “More than a new series, Legion is a wholly original take on the super hero genre,” Schrier added. “Our thanks to Noah Hawley for taking the creative risks and shattering expectations. It’s a privilege to work again with Noah, his producing partners, the outstanding cast and our partners at Marvel Television on another season of Legion.”

Unsurprisingly, the Legion love-in was returned by Marvel too

“We are thrilled there will be a new season of Legion,” said Legion EP and Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb today. “Noah’s spectacular take on David Haller and all the other characters he brought to life makes us ache for more. We’re particularly proud of our partners at FX and the success we share on our first TV series together.”

Related‘Legion’ Review: Noah Hawley’s Marvel Series A Genre-Bending Stunner

With Hawley and Loeb as EPs along with Lauren Shuler Donner, Bryan Singer, Simon Kinberg, Jim Chory and John Cameron, Legion is produced by FX Productions and Marvel TV.