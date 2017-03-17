Despite what Charlie Daniels claims, the Devil did not go down to Georgia after all, but California when it came to tax incentives. Fox’s Lucifer joins FX’s just renewed Legion, Showtime’s The Affair and Netflix’s The OA among the 15 TV projects that will be getting big bucks tax credits from the Golden State, the California Film Commission today revealed.

Deadline broke the news earlier this month that the previously Vancouver filmed Warner Bros. Television-produced Lucifer was moving to L.A. for its third season, but relocating series have been a top priority for California’s TV and Film program since it was revamped and expanded over two years ago. Check out the full list of the latest allocations below with the amount of their individual tax credit:

This latest round sees the most relocating series the program has ever gotten in one go with two from tax incentive rich Vancouver and two from New York. “We’re wrapping up year-two of Program 2.0 on a very high note with a record number of relocating TV series,” said CFC Executive Director Amy Lemisch today. “The tax credit program is working as intended to reaffirm California’s status as the preferred choice for film and TV production.”

Last year, the self titled Film and TV Credit Program 2.0 scored with HBO’s Ballers ditching Florida for Cali for its third season.

Once topped out at $100 million a year when it was first introduced in 2009, Gov. Jerry Brown greatly expanded the incentive when he signed the now-five-year, $330 million-a-year tax credit program into law in September 2014. As part of the emphasis to bring jobs back to the home of Hollywood, the expanded program has laid particular weight on relocating series and projects.

To that end, besides Ballers and now Lucifer, shows such as Veep, American Horror Story and Screen Queens have been awarded California tax credits in recent years and moved from other states to go into production in and around Los Angeles.

The next application round for TV projects to try to snag some tax credits runs from May 22- 29 with an announcement expected around the first of July on who got the incentives. The last film round was made public last month with the latest version of A Star Is Born and a Clint Eastwood directed pic among the projects getting a piece of the $100 million in credits on the table. Another film round will be open from June 19-27 with the winners, so to speak, announced around July 24.

