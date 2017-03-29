EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Chief Marketing Officer Emily Castel is stepping down from her role at the company to focus on her new UK-based consultancy outfit Castel Creative. Her departure comes as Legendary winds down its London-based marketing operations, moving all functions to Los Angeles to work in close contact with its studio distribution partners.

Castel will maintain an advisory role at Legendary going forward but will step back from its day-to-day marketing operations to focus on adding strategic value to brands and IPs. Her final day with Legendary in its current capacity will be this Friday (March 31). She’ll transition to work with Legendary as one of her new firm’s first clients, on future Legendary-produced IP with distribution partner Universal Pictures and the burgeoning MonsterVerse in partnership with Warner Bros.

Castel’s work flow will continue into Legendary via Vice Chairman of Worldwide Production Mary Parent.

“Emily has made many valuable contributions to Legendary, from helping develop and propel the brand on a global basis, to setting box office milestones for the company’s films especially in the Chinese film marketplace,” said Parent. “We are fortunate that she will continue to work with the company offering her creative insights as we go forward in building our feature film slate and expand upon what the Legendary brand continues to become.”

Castel joined the company as CMO in the summer of 2013 when her then creative consultancy company FIVE33 was acquired by Legendary. During her tenure, she oversaw the management of the company’s brand on a global basis including Legendary’s efforts in mainland China. She oversaw global marketing and licensing and merchandising efforts for Godzilla, Chinese box office success Warcraft and most recently was integral to the global campaign for Kong: Skull Island.