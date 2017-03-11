Two orphans with a dream give it their all in the latest trailer for The Weinstein Company’s upcoming animated film Leap!

TWC

Directed by Éric Summer and Éric Warin and written by Carol Noble, Eric Summer and Laurent Zeitoun, Leap! follows 11-year-old orphan Félicie (Elle Fanning), who dreams of becoming a dancer in Paris, and her best friend Victor (Nat Wolff), an imaginative, but exhausting boy with a passion for creating has a dream of his own, to become a famous inventor.

Life’s greatest adventure begins with a single leap, and the two friends leave their orphanage in pursuit of their passions. But – there’s a catch, Félicie must pretend to be the child of a wealthy family in order to gain admittance to the prestigious and competitive Opera Ballet School in Paris. The animated flick also co-stars Maddie Ziegler, Mel Brooks and Carly Rae Jepson.

Formally known as Ballerina, the film has its premiered at the Mon Premier Festival on October 19, 2016 and was released in France and the U.K. in December of 2016. Overseas, the movie has accumulated close to $34M, a bulk of it made in its native France.

Leap! arrives in theaters on April 21. Check out the new trailer above.