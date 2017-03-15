Chris Haston/NBC

It’s unusually late in the process, but The Weinstein Company got Kate McKinnon this week to join the voice cast for the animated film Leap! A trailer was already released and the film opens April 21, but the Saturday Night Live stalwart came in this week and provided the voices for three different characters, none of whom was Hillary Clinton, Jeff Sessums or Kellyanne Conway. Specifically, she voiced Régine Le Haut, Mother Superior & the mother of the Elle Fanning-voiced heroine. TWC acquired the French Canadian production, which had those roles done with a voice actor. They instead slotted in McKinnon. Others in the voice cast include Nat Wolff, Maddie Ziegler, Mel Brooks and Carly Rae Jepsen. Pic features original music by Sia, Demi Lovato, and Jepsen.