Leah Remini is set to guest star in the season finale of CBS’ hit freshman comedy series Kevin Can Wait, a role that reunites her with her former TV husband Kevin James. The two previously starred together for nine seasons on CBS’ The King of Queens.

In the two-part finale, Kevin agrees to come out of retirement briefly to reprise his undercover assignment in an ongoing police investigation where he and fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci (Remini) will, once again, pose as husband and wife.

Kevin Can Wait stars James, Erinn Hayes, Taylor Spreitler, Mary-Charles Jones, James DiGiacomo, Ryan Cartwright, Lenny Venito, Gary Valentine and Leonard Earl Howze.

Kevin James, Rock Reuben, Rob Long, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman, Tony Sheehan and Steve Mosko are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television.

As previously announced, Kevin Can Wait has been renewed for a second season.