Nichole Bloom (Superstore) and Victoria Pratt (Heartland) have joined the cast of Lazer Team 2, YouTube Red’s original movie from Fullscreen and Rooster Teeth. The sequel to the 2016 sci-fi action flick will be co-directed by Daniel Fabelo (Immersion, RT Docs) and Matt Hullum (Lazer Team), with production beginning this week in Austin, Texas.

Rooster Teeth

Lazer Team 2 sees the return of Rooster Teeth co-founder and CCO Burnie Burns as Hagan, Colton Dunn as Herman, Gavin Free as Woody and Michael Jones as Zach. Bloom will play scientist Maggie and Pratt will co-star as Kilborne.

After Woody (Free) goes missing working on secret, alien research, scientist Maggie Wittington (Bloom) must recruit the former members of Lazer Team to join her in rescuing their lost friend. It’s up to Maggie to bring the Lazer Team back together and rescue Woody.

FilmBuff

News of a sequel was first announced by YouTube during their first Television Critics Association summer press tour last year.

Lazer Team followed four small-town misfits, who after stumbling across an alien crash site, must use an extraterrestrial battle suit to save mankind. In June of 2014, Rooster Teeth launched an Indiegogo campaign to fund the project, becoming one of the most successful crowdfunded films of all time. After raising more than $2.4 million, the film was released in theaters on January 27, 2016, earning $1 million at the box office. It later became available on YouTube Red the following month.