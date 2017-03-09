EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Levy Neustadter has been appointed Head of Film and Television for Hello Sunshine, the female-centric storytelling shingle launched by Reese Witherspoon and The Chernin Group and AT&T’s Otter Media. Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine CEO Kerry Tucker made the hire. Neustadter comes from FBC, where she is senior vice president of Programming an worked on shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mindy Project, Lethal Weapon and 24: Legacy. She also has film experience, previously serving as production veep at Fox where she oversaw films that included This Means War and Parental Guidance, and where she developed the Hugh Jackman-starrer The Greatest Showman on Earth, which is in production. Before that she served stints at Offspring Entertainment and Miramax. Neustadter leaves Fox to take the new job at month’s end.

Said Witherspoon: “I’m thrilled to welcome Lauren to the Hello Sunshine team. I had a wonderful experience working with her at 20th Century Fox and was very impressed with her accomplishments at Fox Television. Her passion for storytelling in both film and television gives me tremendous confidence in what she will bring to Hello Sunshine.” Tucker called her “an amazing addition to the Hello Sunshine team. Her accomplishments as a executive, her profound energy and insatiable curiosity make her the perfect person to oversee Hello Sunshine’s film and television efforts.”

Levy Neustadter said she was “beyond excited to have the opportunity to work alongside extraordinary women like Reese and Kerry with the goal of telling remarkable stories built around dynamic female characters. I’m inspired by Hello Sunshine and all it aspires to be, and I feel privileged to be a part of the team.”