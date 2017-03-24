Viceland, the upstart entertainment network of Vice Media and A+E Networks, has brought in a very seasoned unscripted cable executives. Lauren Dolgen, a 19-year MTV veteran, has joined Viceland as Head of West Coast Development. She will oversee West Coast-based production and development for the network, reporting to co-presidents Derek Freda & Guy Slattery.

Dolgen, who was Head of Reality Programming and EVP of Series Development for MTV until her exit last June amid a string of executive changes at the Viacom network, will work alongside President of Programming Nick Weidenfeld. Dolgen previously worked with Viceland founding co-president Freda and Spike Jonze on their Jackass series while she was at MTV.

“As a producer I was lucky enough to work with Lauren on more projects than I remember,” Freda said. “I was always impressed with her ability to find and develop new material, her deep commitment to talent, and her capacity to help any project always find the best version of itself. We’re incredibly lucky to have to her.”

While much of the network’s operation is based at Vice Media’s Brooklyn HQ, Viceland is producing significantly more content on the West Coast, including the upcoming What Would Diplo Do? with James Van Der Beek. Los Angeles is home base to co-president Freda as well as Weidenfeld.

During her two decades at MTV where she became a staffer right out of college, Dolgen oversaw the creation and production of such influential shows as Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2 and their predecessor, 16 and Pregnant, a series she created, as well as the long-running Ridiculousness. She also oversaw Real World, Buckwild, America’s Best Dance Crew, Rob and Big, and Viva La Bam.

“I have been a Vice fan-girl for as long as I can remember. (For years, I seriously saved every issue of the magazine they put out…it got a little out of control.),” Dolgen said. “Viceland continues to inspire, challenge and impress me.”