EXCLUSIVE: Laura Dern is in talks to co-star in director Justin Kelly’s biopic JT Leroy, a true story behind the scam of made-up literary persona JT Leroy, which was spearheaded by writer Laura Albert, who published her works under that pseudonym. If the deal closes, Dern will be joining Kristen Stewart, Helena Bonham Carter, and James Franco, who is also producing via his Rabbit Bandini Productions banner along with LBI Entertainment and Aquarius.

Kelly also wrote the screenplay, which is based on Savannah Knoop’s novel Girl Boy Girl: How I Became JT LeRoy. Knoop spent six years pretending to be the enigmatic JT Leroy, a man who identified as transgender. In 2006, The New York Times stunned the literary world when it unmasked the truth that Leroy didn’t exist.

We hear Dern is circling the role of Albert, described as the quirky girlfriend to the writer Savannah/JT’s brother. She poses as “Speedie” and is actually a phone sex operator by day and musician by night.

Author: The JT LeRoy Story, a documentary centered on Albert’s Leroy creation, debuted at Sundance last year and was subsequently picked up by Amazon and released via distribution partner Magnolia Pictures.

Dern currently stars in the HBO mini-series Little Big Lies and can next be seen opposite Woody Harrelson in the Fox Searchlight comedy Wilson, out March 24. Repped by CAA, Dern can also be seen in Disney’s highly anticipated sequel Star Wars: The Last Jedi.