EXCLUSIVE: Laura Dern has been tapped to play Liam Neeson character’s wife in Michael Shamberg/StudioCanal’s revenge thriller Hard Powder with Hans Petter Moland at the helm. She joins Emmy Rossum, William Forsythe, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Domenick Lombardozzi and Tom Bateman in the English remake to Moland’s 2014 Norwegian film In Order of Disappearance.

Frank Baldwin wrote this upcoming adaptation, which follows snowplow driver Nels, whose son is murdered by the powerful local drug kingpin. He then seeks to dismantle the cartel, but his vengeful crusade sparks a turf war between a local gangster and a Native American mafia boss.

Dern is on a hot streak as it was just announced she was in talks to join the biopic JT Leroy and is set to guest-star in season three of the Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Not to mention her turn in the sequel to Disney’s blockbuster Star Wars franchise. Her film Wilson, with Woody Harrelson, is currently playing in theaters. Dern is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.