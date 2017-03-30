Indie distributor Grasshopper Film has acquired U.S. rights to Last Men In Aleppo, the feature-length film that that won the World Documentary Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, where it had its world premiere in January. Grasshopper plans a May platform release in New York (the Metrograph) and Los Angeles (Laemmle’s Music Hall) ahead of a national rollout and a VOD bow. POV has TV rights and will air the docu later this year.

The film from director Feras Fayyad and co-director/editor Steen Johannesen follows the volunteers from The White Helmets as they experience the daily life of death and struggle in the streets of the Syrian capital. They live more or less under siege and constant bombings, together with the remaining 350,000 civilians in the city, and they grapple with the same dilemma: Should they flee and bring their families to safety, or should they stay and fight for their city?

The documentary short-subject pic The White Helmets won the Oscar this year as the Syrian cival war continues into its sixth year.

Last Men In Aleppo is from Larm Film and the Aleppo Media Center in co-production with Kloos & Co Medien, with support from the Danish Film Institute & DR and IMR. The deal was negotiated by Jason Ishikawa of Cinetic International and DR Sales with Ryan Krivoshey for Grasshopper, which has in the output pipeline Michael Almereyda’s Escapes Oliver Laxe’s Cannes Critics Week winner Mimosas among others.

Grasshopper also distributed last summer the documentary Kate Plays Christine, a Sundance 2016 winner for a Special Jury Prize in writing.