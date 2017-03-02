Daniella Alonso (Animal Kingdom) has been cast as the lead in Las Reinas, ABC’s drama pilot from feature writer Dean Georgaris, ABC Studios and the Mark Gordon Co.

Written by Georgaris and directed by Liz Friedlander, Las Reinas centers on Detective Sonya De La Reina (Alonso) who is forced to confront her past when a case compels her to reconnect with her estranged family – the most powerful criminal outfit in Miami. Thrust back into the world she thought she had left behind, Sonya must walk the murky line between the law and her family, and question her true destiny as a De La Reina. Sonya Braga co-stars.

Georgaris executive produces with Chris Brancato, who serves as showrunner, as well as TMGC’s Mark Gordon and Nicholas Pepper for ABC Studios.

Alonso, who starred on the NBC drama series Revolution, is coming off a season-long stint as a series regular on TNT’s dramas Animal Kingdom. She also recently recurred on The Night Shift and Being Mary Jane. Alonso is repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment.