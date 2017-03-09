Tim Minchin announced on his blog that the animated musical Larrikins which he had been developing for the past four years has been “shut down.” Sources involved with the film told Deadline that “creatively it just wasn’t working out well.” The movie, which had been pushed around the schedule had already culled together an all-star voice cast who were waiting in the wings including Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Naomi Watts, Rose Byrne and Ben Mendelsohn.

Minchin and Chris Miller were supposed to be directing the animal rock ‘n’ roll musical about a desert-dwelling marsupial known as a bilby who has lived under a rock his entire life before he is kicked out by his parents and told to get a life and does so by going on a road trip with a band in the Australian Outback. Minchin, composer-lyricist of the five-time Tony-winning Matilda The Musical, was composing the music for Larrikins.

The project was written by Harry Cripps and was being produced by Gregg Taylor, who transitioned from his head of development job at DreamWorks Animation to work on the film. Oh well. The project then made the move from Fox to Universal after the DreamWorks acquisition by NBCUni. It had been pushed once to Feb. 2018, but now the project is over.

Here is what Minchin wrote: