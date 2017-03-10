Game of Silence and House of Lies alum Larenz Tate is set as the male lead opposite Allison Miller in the ABC drama pilot Salamander. Also cast as a regular in the project, based on a Belgian format, is South African actor Neil Sandilands (The 100).

Written by Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg and directed by Gary Fleder, Salamander centers on Ethan (Tate), a brilliant but misanthropic engineer who recruits a skeptical Homeland Security psychiatrist, Nora (Miller) to help him track a mysterious bank robber whose theft of 66 specific safety deposit boxes, belonging to the elite and powerful, sets in motion a series of blackmails that might be linked to a greater conspiracy.

Sandilands will play Jack, a domestic terrorist of sorts, a cunning anarchist with a plan to Bring It All Down. John Leguizamo co-stars as one Ethan’s best friends.

Salamander is executive produced by Nemec, Pinkner, Applebaum and Rosenberg, who work together under the Midnight Radio moniker, Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan and Beta. ABC Studios is the studio.

Tate recently signed on for a recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of Starz’s hit drama series Power, playing Councilman Rashad Tate, a city councilman from Jamaica Queens.

He previously co-starred as Bart “Black Shawn” Johnston on FX’s Rescue Me. Tate is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Paradigm.

Sandilands’ U.S. television credits include recurring roles on the CW’s The 100, FX’s The Americans and Sundance’s Hap and Leonard. Sandilands, who also is a musician and director, is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Untitled.