Six-time Academy Award winner La La Land has crossed the $400M global box office mark. The Lionsgate romance musical hit the milestone on Wednesday with a global cume to date of $405.2M. The split on Damien Chazelle’s contemporary ode to old Hollywood is $146.5M domestic and $258.7M internationally.

Emma Stone won an Oscar for her portrayal of a struggling actress in the movie that first premiered as the opener of the Venice Film Festival. Since then, it’s won numerous accolades including a record seven Golden Globes. It did not nab the Best Picture Oscar in a snafu that will live on as a footnote to its legacy, but despite envelopegate La La saw post-Oscar gains last weekend in major overseas markets, doing a dip of just 27% from the previous session.

Leading the dance are the UK ($37M), China ($35M), Korea ($24M — a Lionsgate record), and Japan with $16M after only two weeks in release. The film should break $150M domestically within the next week and is likely to top out around $425M-$450M worldwide. If all we’re looking for is love, La La has found it.