Lionsgate is launching La La Land in Concert, an orchestral film concert that will kick off at the Hollywood Bowl on May 26 and 27 before traveling around the world to the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Turkey, and Switzerland, with additional stops in the U.S.

At the Hollywood Bowl performance, La La Land Oscar winner Justin Hurwitz will conduct a 100-piece symphony orchestra and jazz ensemble set against film pieces from the Damien Chazelle-directed original musical.

This world premiere event at the Hollywood Bowl will celebrate the film and embrace the legendary venue with unique pre-show photo opportunities and an array of delights including a grand fireworks spectacular.

Other U.S. stops for La La Land in Concert include Atlanta (GA), Seattle (WA), Portland (OR), San Diego (CA), San Antonio & Dallas (TX), Indianapolis (IN), Nashville (TN), Milwaukee (WI), Minneapolis (MN), Denver (CO), and Washington, D.C.

La La Land won six Oscars including best director for Chazelle and best actress Emma Stone.