L. Scott Caldwell (Mercy Street) has booked a series-regular role opposite Meaghan Rath and Laverne Cox in The Trustee, ABC’s comedic one-hour pilot from The Smurfs writers Jay Scherick and David Ronn, Warner Bros TV and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s studio-based Brownstone Productions. Written by Scherick and Ronn and directed by Michael Engler, The Trustee is described as a fun, female buddy cop comedy about Eliza Radley (Rath), a driven but stubborn detective who finds unlikely help from her precinct’s trustee, Amanda Jones (Cox) a larger-than-life ex-con finishing out her prison sentence doing menial tasks for the police department. Caldwell will play Odelle Jones, Amanda’s (Cox) feisty and spry grandmother. Odelle raised Amanda the “right way” and is disappointed with her incarceration. Caldwell most recently played Belinda on Mercy Street and recurred in How To Get Away With Murder. She’s repped by SMS Talent.

Irene Choi (Community) is set as a series regular opposite Dallas Roberts and Debby Ryan in the CW drama pilot Insatiable, from former Dexter co-executive producer Lauren Gussis, Ryan Seacrest Productions, Storied Media Group and CBS TV Studios. Written/executive produced by Gussis and directed by Andrew Fleming, Insatiable was inspired by real-life Southern lawyer and top beauty pageant coach Bill Alverson. It focuses on Bob (Dallas), a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on Patty (Ryan), a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, and has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world. Choi will play Dixie, Bob’s (Roberts) pageant contestant and a bit of a villain in the series as she and her mother are on the warpath to ruin Bob’s life. Choi played Annie Kim on Community and recently recurred on Mozart in the Jungle. She’s repped by Principato Young Entertainment and TCA/Jed Root.