EXCLUSIVE: The Bloodline actor will play Brooks, the successful, better-looking brother to Jason Bateman’s character Max in New Line/Warner Bros’ comedy Game Night from John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. In fact, it’s Kyle Chandler’s character who concocts the whole idea for the game night in the film.

Game Night centers around a group of couples who are caught up in a very real game night. They get together regularly to play games, but this particular night turns into a real murder mystery. Rachel McAdams, Jesse Plemons, Kylie Bunbury, and Lamorne Morris also star. Billy Magnussen joined the feature last week.

Chandler starts Game Night in April and then moves into production on Warner Bros./Legendary’s Godzilla: King of Monsters. He recently wrapped the third season of the Netflix/Sony TV series Bloodline, and starred in Kenneth Lonergan’s Oscar-winning film Manchester by the Sea. Chandler won a lead actor TV drama Emmy for Friday Night Lights in 2011.

Chandler is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.