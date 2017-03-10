Kristin Chenoweth is set to co-star opposite Noah Wyle in Perfect Citizen, CBS’ legal drama pilot from The Good Wife executive producer Craig Turk.

Written/executive produced by Turk and directed/exec produced by Paris Barclay, Perfect Citizen centers on Deck (Wyle), the former general counsel for the NSA who, after his involvement as a whistleblower in an international scandal, embarks on a new career at a storied law firm in Boston. Once there, he must face the reality that half the country thinks he’s our greatest patriot and the other half thinks he’s a traitor. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Chenoweth will play Jessica. She’s the heartbeat of the firm and got her name on the door by outworking and out thinking the Ivy Leaguers.

Chenoweth recently starred in NBC’s Hairspray Live! as Velma Von Tussle. She will be seen this fall in Lionsgate/Hasbro’s My Little Pony: The Movie. She also plays Easter on Starz’s upcoming original series American Gods, reuniting with Pushing Daisies creator Bryan Fuller. At CBS,she previously did an arc on The Good Wife. Chenoweth is repped by ICM Aartners and attorney James Adams.