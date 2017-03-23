EXCLUSIVE: Kristen Wiig is in negotiations to star in Richard Linklater’s Where’d You Go Bernadette? Annapurna and Nina Jacobson’s Color Force are producing. The drama follows a once famous Los Angeles architect-turned-recluse who disappears, prompting her techie husband and her 15 year-old daughter Bee to go on a quest to find her. It is expected to go before the cameras this summer.

The character that Wiig will play is the neighbor Audrey, an uptight and intense mother who annoys Bernadette. She is one of the gnats of Seattle who the main character cannot stand and Wiig’s character puts a priority on making life difficult for Bernadette. She also takes pride in her garden and is devastated when Bernadette ruins it.

The story follows an impatient and nervous wife, mother, dog owner and bibliophile who dislikes Seattle. She has suffered four miscarriages and her only friend is a virtual assistant. She becomes a recluse and disappears right before the family is to go on a vacation to Antarctica.

The writers of the project are Holly Gent Palmo and Vince Palmo; previous writers were Scott Neustader and Michael H. Weber (with Linklater). Producers are Megan Ellison of Annapurna Pictures, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force Productions with Linklater. Semple wrote the best-selling 2012 book of the same name on which the film is based.

Wiig’s name has been pretty much synonymous with comedy after leaving Saturday Night Live and heading to Hollywood. However, as of late, she has taken on both dramatic (Welcome to Me) and comedic roles (Bridesmaids). Wiig, who was nominated for an Oscar for her Bridesmaids screenplay, has since worked with some pretty substantial filmmakers including Ridley Scott, Alexander Payne and Darren Aronofsky. She also has small roles in upcoming films Despicable Me 3, Downsizing and Mother. Wiig is repped by UTA.